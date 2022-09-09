A former Ballarat mayor remembers the excitement around the city when Queen Elizabeth II visited Ballarat 22 years ago.
The Queen and Prince Philip's visit in March 2000 was for the royal couple to look at Ballarat's tourism and disability services sector.
John Barnes was the Ballarat City Council mayor at the time and was given the role to officially welcome the Queen and her husband to Ballarat.
He said it was a very special day for Ballarat.
"The Queen actually commenced her visit to Ballarat by coming to Sovereign Hill and she and Prince Philip went on separate tours to have a look around Sovereign Hill prior to a luncheon that was hosted by the regional tourism body," Mr Barnes said.
"Then she went off to Ballarat Regional Industries after lunch, then did her meet and greet walk along Wendouree Parade."
Mr Barnes said the event took many months to organise, with the 15,000 to 20,000 people beside themselves to get a glimpse of the Queen.
"I was at Sovereign Hill. I officially welcomed her to Ballarat and then introduced her to the important people from Sovereign Hill and the regional tourism body," he said.
"I sat next to her at lunch. Gerard Ballinger, who was the head of the tourism body, sat on one side and I sat on the other. We were told beforehand she would speak to one of us during entree and the other during mains but not a conversation across her to either side.
"Everybody on the table with the Queen was on strict orders not to initiate any conversation with her. I got the main course, so that's when I had my conversation with her."
Later in the schedule, Mr Barnes escorted the Queen on the meet and greet along Wendouree Parade, walking beside her for 300 to 400 metres.
"When she did her meet and greet walk basically on Wendouree Parade near the botanical gardens, lots of people had posies and flower arrangements they wanted to give her and she actually stopped and spoke to people and accepted the flowers. It was such a special day," Mr Barnes said.
He said following the meet and greet, he climbed a couple of steps with the Queen - mindful of not putting his arm around her - to a main stage to watch an emergency services demonstration.
It was a mock rescue from an old mine involving a helicopter.
Mr Barnes said the plan was then for him to give the royal couple a gift before leaving in a car.
But Prince Philip addressed his wife: "Darling, darling, there is a positive sea of flowers over there you really must see. I was up here earlier in the day".
Mr Barnes said the prince did not attend the Ballarat Botanical Gardens earlier in their visit and he must have been bored and stirred it up.
The Queen believed her husband and started waking through a thin crowd.
Within seconds all of the paparazzi started running towards this spot with their three-step ladders and you could see her giving up on the chance to see the flowers. She generously spoke to some morer people and took some bouquets," Mr Barnes said.
"I reflected on it afterwards that she had never been able to walk through a public garden, never through a public shopping complex or mall."
Mr Barnes said the royal visit was a big day for Ballarat.
"We were fortunate to have the Queen in this community," he said.
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said Ballarat residents under the age of 70 had never experienced the death of the head of the monarch before.
"Given the connections the royal family have had with historical places like Ballarat, it's good for us to pause and reflect on those connections and the history," Cr Moloney said.
"We are grateful of the connections the Queen had with Ballarat throughout her reign. Obviously at least two visits to Ballarat in 1954 that was before my time but huge for the mayor of the time to be visited by the Queen both at the Town Hall and the Begonia Festival.
"Then it was in the year 2000 signing the guest register as well. During my two years as mayor, I've flicked through the visitor's book a few times and it nearly always lands on the page where the Queen signed the book.
"You reflect on those incredible moments in history when you have your world leaders and world icons visit. To them it might seem like a small place but it's our home and we are grateful they have spent that short amount of time with us and they have been a part of our historical journey."
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the City was Ballarat said:
"The City of Ballarat is deeply saddened by news of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of our community, we offer our sincerest condolences to The Royal Family.
"In its history, Ballarat has hosted many royal visits including two visits by Queen Elizabeth II.
"On 6 March, 1954, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Ballarat, and 56 years later the Queen visited again in March 2000.
At midday both today (Friday) and Saturday, the Town Hall bells will be rung to honour Her Majesty's life. Flags are also being flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with protocol.
"The Queen's historic reign and long life has come to an end, but Victorian's deep affection and respect for Her Majesty lives on."
