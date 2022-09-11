The Courier

Ballarat-born Justin Summersgill launches Amaze App

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat-born chef and Amaze App founder Justin Summersgill with Amaze App chef Kim Wade. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat-born chef Justin Summersgill is no stranger to hardship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.