Ballarat-born chef Justin Summersgill is no stranger to hardship.
Having experienced homelessness in Ballarat, Bendigo and Melbourne before the pandemic's height due to a gambling addiction, which he has since overcome, the now 29-year-old is reaping the benefits of his labour after finding his calling in the culinary world.
Last month, Mr Summersgill officially launched Amaze App, a website which provides patrons with an incomparable dining experience through connecting them with an expert chef in their local area.
The idea, which had been more than 10 years in the making, has already amassed more than 100 website visits, with at least three bookings each day.
Customers are able to find their ideal chef through a 15-step-process including being able to select their preferred cuisine, dietary requirements and whether they'd like to have a 'basic' or 'indulgent' experience.
However, Amaze has not only been good news for those on the receiving end but also for the chefs involved.
Mr Summersgill said it was a priority for him to ensure his employees were paid well after his personal experience with wage discrepancies in the hospitality industry.
"So what I pay my chefs depends on what my clients pay me but for events generally most of them will earn at least $50 per hour for an event," he said.
Kim Wade is a Melbourne-based chef who joined Amaze's crew of diligent cooks last month after tiring of the "modern day politics" of the food scene.
"I was following Justin on Facebook and I had kind of reached a point in my life where I was a bit over restaurants the politics behind it, the ridiculous hours and the crap staff you work with," Ms Wade said.
"I decided to approach him about work and the rest was history.
"I've pretty much gotten out of the restaurant business and it's a great feeling being able to enjoy your day at work, instead of thinking, 'oh, crap, I've got to go to work.'"
Ms Wade said working for Mr Summersgill has allowed her the flexibility to engage with pursuits outside of the kitchen including her passion for ballroom dancing.
"I used to have to work five to six days week but now with Justin I can get the same pay in about three to four days and I no longer have to worry about a stressful work environment," she said.
"I now have time for me to chill, to relax and be with friends and family and take part in ballroom dancing something I've been doing for 32 years."
As an employer Ms Wade could not speak highly enough of Mr Summersgill.
"Justin's easygoing; he's no aggression and no put downs. It's all the positives that you want in a workplace, but don't get it in a restaurant usually," she said.
"I will bend over backwards from my boss and I don't say that very often."
Ms Wade said she recommend anyone wanting quality food accompanied with an enchanting experience to try Amaze App.
"Justin is a master with food and he really puts that time and effort into what he's creating and I can't think of anyone better to go with than him," she said.
To date Mr Summersgill has earned $25,000 in revenue from Amaze, 10 per cent of which has been donated to charitable causes including Collingwood-based youth not-for-profit, The Reach Foundation.
He said it was important for his business to give back to those less fortunate having hit rock bottom in his 20s.
"I'm quite fortunate with what I've got because if I need something I've always got money for it which was never the case when I was struggling so I like to give back," Mr Summersgill said.
"I spent a lot of time in hostels when money was good and spent some time on the streets. I lived in tents near the army base in Bendigo for a few months so I know what's like."
Other ways Mr Summersgill has contributed to the community include his donations to hostels in Melbourne.
"I prefer not to give to charities as I have read a lot of the money gets eaten away by admin fees so what I do instead is I like to shout people food or pay for their accommodation," he said.
"I've done this for a few people who were doing it tough who were living at the Elizabeth Hostel on Chapel Street in Melbourne because I was once in their position."
As for donating to services in Ballarat, Mr Summersgill said he was eager to get in touch with charities in the region including The SoupBus.
"Ballarat has all the resources to help someone who is homeless and I really believe you could never go hungry in Ballarat because when I was homeless myself I was able to get a meal from The SoupBus; it's one of the reasons why I'd like to start working with them," he said.
Now, if that wasn't impressive enough, Mr Summersgill said in addition to Amaze App and in an almost full circle moment, he opened a tapas bar on a street he was once homeless on.
"We just opened a tapas bar, called Smitten Kitten on Chapel Street and it's weird because three years ago I was homeless there and now I own a bar there," he said.
"I've partnered with the owners there so I handle the food side of things while he handles the alcohol."
However, Mr Summersgill said he was not stopping there. "I'm hoping to open a second shop in St Kilda soon," he said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
