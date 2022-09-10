A court has heard a man has planted, cultivated and harvested cannabis for personal use at a rest stop on the Midland Highway.
Andrew Roberts, 47, of Sebastopol, allegedly planted the seeds in a small shrubbed area along the highway across from Buninyong General Cemetery in September 2021.
Advertisement
Roberts faced a number of charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday including cultivation, dealing with the proceeds of crime, fraudulent use of number plates and assault.
In May this year, the accused was bailed after police were called to the Sebastopol area in regard to a 'suspicious' vehicle on Queens Street and found Roberts to be in possession of a stolen car.
Police executed a search warrant at Roberts' address and allegedly located a substantial amount of dried cannabis stems.
The police prosecutor told the court the accused made full admissions to growing the plants but denied knowing the car was stolen.
"The accused told police he had about an ounce of marijuana or 'bush weed' in his [bedroom]," the prosecutor said.
"The accused made admissions to harvesting ... that he planted a couple of seeds in the rest area ... around [AFL] Grand Final weekend in 2021.
"The accused said he used it for his ADHD and he makes it into an oil or a butter."
Roberts was in court on Friday applying for bail after an alleged assault in the CBD the day before.
At about 4.20pm on September 8, a witness called triple zero reporting she had seen a man shake, pull and slap a woman on Sturt Street.
Roberts was arrested for the incident and allegedly became aggressive in the police interview that followed.
"The accused has picked up a chair in the interview room and threatened to hit police," the prosecutor told the court.
"He had to be physically restrained.
"[The accused] is prone to acts of violence and not in control of his actions when he is angry."
Roberts was denied bail.
Magistrate Ron Saines said while the period the accused may spend in custody could exceed the possible sentence for his charges, Roberts posed an unacceptable risk of re-offending.
"Having regard to this man's prior history and current charges ... and committing indictable offences while on bail ... the application must be refused," Mr Saines said.
The matter will return to court on October 24.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.