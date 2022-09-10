The Courier

Man denied bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after alleged CBD assault

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 10 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has harvested cannabis plants at rest stop on the Midland Highway across from Buninyong Cemetery in Magpie, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court has heard. Stock image.

A court has heard a man has planted, cultivated and harvested cannabis for personal use at a rest stop on the Midland Highway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.