Of the 11 visits Queen Elizabeth II made to Ballarat, very few people can claim having being in close proximity to her, let alone having the opportunity to meet her.
However, for one Ballarat woman she was able to do exactly that when the Queen, along with Prince Charles, made a trip to Sovereign Hill in 2000.
Kerryn Morcombe was 34 and pregnant with her first child on March 24 when Her Majesty the Queen entered into the quaint grocery store of Clarke Brothers Grocers on what Ms Morcombe thought was an ordinary autumn day.
"She (the Queen) came into the grocers and I got to interact with her and give her some dog soap for the corgis and flypaper for the palace and some Reckitt's Blue to whiten her sheets and I just had a lovely chat with her," Ms Morcombe said.
"I guess I didn't realise at the time how lucky and how privileged I was to meet her ... but just to be in the presence of her I think is quite a different thing.
"She thanked me and said she was having a lovely time in Australia and everyone was so welcoming."
Ms Morcombe said her encounter with the Queen was so spellbinding she could not even recall how she greeted the former monarch.
"I couldn't get over the vibrancy of her clothes, the colours in her clothes and to me her skin was like porcelain," she said.
"I just kept looking and thinking 'wow,' I am so lucky to have met someone as remarkable as her. I was just blown away."
Janelle Burns was another woman who, although not as fortunate as Ms Morcombe, was graced with the Queen's presence during her visit to Sovereign Hill.
"I got a quick glimpse of her and it was just so exciting," Ms Burns recalled.
"I was working as a casual worker at the time and I was in my period costume and I was standing on the Main Street watching her come in.
"It's something I never expected would happen."
Ms Morcombe, who is now a team leader at Sovereign Hill, said it was upsetting hearing the sudden news of the Queen's death.
"I'm in disbelief and thinking about referring to King Charles as the monarch it just doesn't roll off the tongue as easily but is something we will all have to get used to," she said.
Similarly, Ms Burns said it was a "sad day" for Australia.
"We've all sort of grown up with the Queen and even though we didn't personally know her, I definitely think everyone is feeling a little bit upset."
While Sovereign Hill is not providing an official statement on the Queen's death, their flags are being flown at half-mast as a sign of respect. The 'Redcoats' held a minute's silence.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
