As Ballarat grapples with the sudden death of Queen Elizabeth II, members of parliament for the region say they will continue to remember the monarch's life and her immense contributions to Australia.
Ripon MP Louise Staley said she was "deeply saddened" by the news.
"As a politician, I swore allegiance to her as Queen of Australia, a great honour," Ms Staley said.
"Her life was inspiring, and her legacy will be enduring. On her death, we remember her life.
"Locally, I note she was the only reigning monarch to visit Ballarat and Maryborough, which she did by Royal Train in March 1954."
Similarly, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said the Queen's dedication to serving the Commonwealth was truly commendable.
"What really stands out to me is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's dedicated service to the Commonwealth over decades, visiting Victoria 11 times over this period," she said.
"She ruled with grace and dignity throughout a period of great social change and modernisation and despite this, she remained a constant in our lives.
"I know that many people of Ballarat will have special memories of her visits to our city where she met with locals, admired our begonias, and visited Sovereign Hill."
Additionally, Ballarat's federal MP Catherine King said she was in awe of the Queen's devotion to duty, family and service.
"Like so many, I was deeply saddened to wake to the news this morning that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed," Ms King said.
"She led an extraordinary life of service. For more than 70 years she has been with us in the good times and the bad.
"Visiting Ballarat in 1954 and in 2000, I know there will be many with memories, pictures and stories to share.
"May our Queen rest in peace."
Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said she was unable to comment on the matter.
It is expected state parliamentarians will need to be sworn back into office and pledge allegiance to the new monarch.
Ms Staley said she expected this would happen but could not provide more information as to when exactly this would occur.
