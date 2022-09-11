Damascus College students have spent a chilly night sleeping outdoors to raise awareness and funds for homelessness.
Twelve students from year 11 and three staff volunteered to spend the night outdoors with only a sleeping bag and cardboard box for comfort as part of the Vinnies Winter sleep out.
"It's a cause that needs awareness raised so as a part of this we are raising money for the St Vincent De Paul appeal and it's just an experience that throughout high school it's important to understand how privileged you are," said Damascus student Liana Canfield.
"Going through this even for a night will give us a perspective as to how other people have to live. It will be an experience that will stick with us."
Jack Murnane, who also took part, said the experience was "confronting" because you often see people who are sleeping rough but don't really understand what it is like.
"Through all of your school years you learn about social justice and homelessness is part of that, then in year 11 you get a chance to do something about it."
On Friday night a presenter spoke to students about the complex set of circumstances that can lead to homelessness, then during the night students were woken and asked to move on and find another place to sleep, providing a realistic representation of what it would be like to be homeless on the streets.
Assistant Principal, Catholic Culture Tony Haintz said having actual hands-on experience of social justice could be life-changing for students.
"Participating in the sleep out and raising money through sponsorship is a rewarding experience for students, and knowing the funds received go towards helping people either facing or experiencing homelessness," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We have had anecdotal evidence of kids going on to do amazing things because of these kinds of social justice experiences."
The school has been part of the sleep-out program for many years, but it has been "in hibernation" during COVID.
"The numbers are not quite what they sometimes were, possibly because ... people are not quite ready to get out and get things happening, but we are really grateful for these kids who have made the effort," Mr Haintz said. "Their generosity in collecting donations will make a difference."
Mr Haintz said the sleepout carried the values of Catherine McAuley, who founded the Sisters of Mercy, one of the co-sponsors of Damascus College. After seeing people struggling in Dublin, Ireland, she set up the foundation to address the issues that, unfortunately, many people are still experiencing today in Ballarat.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.