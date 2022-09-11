The Courier

Damascus College's Vinnies Winter sleepout offers students insight into homelessness

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 11 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damascus College students including (rear) Eden, Jack, Angus, Grace, Lily and (front) Liana, Carina, Ava, Sara and Jack took part in the Vinnie's Winter Sleepout on Friday night. Picture by Adam Trafford

Damascus College students have spent a chilly night sleeping outdoors to raise awareness and funds for homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.