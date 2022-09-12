The Courier

Life of Indonesian women on show in new Post Office Gallery art exhibition

By Michelle Smith
September 12 2022 - 10:00am
Curator Shelley Hinton and Aara Sison with a work from Em I Body: Works by Indonesian Women Artists which is now showing at the Post Office Gallery. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Stunning artworks from Indonesian women artists tell the stories of the issues they face and how they respond to them, and are now part of an exhibition at Ballarat's Post Office Gallery.

