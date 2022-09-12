Life of Indonesian women on show in new Post Office Gallery art exhibition

Stunning artworks from Indonesian women artists tell the stories of the issues they face and how they respond to them, and are now part of an exhibition at Ballarat's Post Office Gallery.
Gallery curator Shelley Hinton said the style of works in Em I Body: Works by Indonesian Women Artists were rarely seen in regional areas.
"It's fantastic to be able to present work of this caliber and breadth in Australia, particularly in regional areas where visitors would not ordinarily be able to access that style of work or works from south east Asian regions," Ms Hinton said.
"Effectively the collection is one in which it really supports the work of a range of Indonesian artists, particularly early to mid career."
Presented in partnership with Project Eleven, a philanthropic initiative that supports the work of contemporary artists with a focus on cross-cultural collaborations, the exhibition showcases select work by Audya Amalia, Ayurika, Dita Gambiro, Erika Ernawan, I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih (Murni), Theresia Agustina Sitompul (Tere) and Restu Ratnaningtyas.
Project Eleven founder Konfir Kabo, who opened the exhibition on Friday, said growing up in her mother's hair salon, which caters only to women, helped her appreciate some of the complex issues surrounding women in Indonesia.
"The works by Indonesian women artists in my collection are very special to me, they are very personal and confronting. They deal with everyday reality of cultural 'norm', religious construct, and family expectations," she said.
Ms Hinton said the works in the exhibition not only reflected the ability and creative skill of the artists, but also showed their "strong sense of self, resilience and tenacity".
"While there may appear a sense of universality and commonality in the ideas expressed by each artist in this exhibition, each work is as unique as the stories they tell as well as each woman's personal response to social and political issues they encounter living in South-East Asia today," she said.
"There are many restrictions placed upon women and a lot of the women in the exhibition comment on the way in which it has affected their lives from a personal, social and political point of view ... using a metaphoric approach to symbolically represent their ideas."
Em I Body: Works by Indonesian Women Artists is on display at Post Office Gallery from September 14 until October 21. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday from 12pm to 5pm, and Tuesdays by appointment.
