The Courier

Ballarat's unique MAST program changing the lives of youth at risk of involvement in crime

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Berry Street's Multi-Agency Support Team (MAST) Meg Wallis, Emily Nester, Aidan Murphy and Siobahn Altham. Picture by Adam Trafford

A unique Ballarat youth crime prevention program that wraps a league of community and social welfare organisations around youth at risk of entering the justice system is changing lives.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

