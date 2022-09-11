A unique Ballarat youth crime prevention program that wraps a league of community and social welfare organisations around youth at risk of entering the justice system is changing lives.
Not just the lives of vulnerable young people, but their families and the community at large.
The Multi-Agency Support Team (MAST) has been running in Ballarat since 2017 over which time the youth crime rate has dropped dramatically.
But its future is uncertain as the program relies on year-to-year funding that is not guaranteed.
MAST prioritises a small number of high-risk youth, bringing together a vast network of support agencies to "wrap around" the adolescent and their family to help resolve the issues they are facing.
We talk about things young people need to be safe, hopeful and thriving.- Emily Nester
Its goal is to focus on individual solutions for each child.
The early intervention program has made a different to the lives of about 100 young people aged 10 to 17 over the past five years.
Berry Street's Emily Nester, who has been the lead coordinator for MAST program, last week received the Victorian Keeping At Risk Young People Safe Award as part of National Child Protection Week last week.
The MAST program brings together Berry Street, Ballarat Community Health, Cafs, Uniting Vic/Tas, Victoria Police, Department of Education, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, BADAC, Catholic Care, Orange Door, Department of Justice and Community Safety with strategic advisors from out-of-home-care providers and family services.
"When a young person has increased risk factors and we know they might enter the justice system ... and put everything we can to that. We complement the existing day-to-day services with a wrap-around approach. We can do things that usually can't be done because we are all underpinned by a partnership agreement to test and trial new ways of working," said Ms Nester who is now Berry Street's senior manager of youth crime prevention.
We have been recognised by the Department of Justice and Crime Statistics Agency Victoria for the significantly low numbers we have seen in youth offending.- Emily Nester
When it began as a pilot program in 2017 most at-risk youth were referred to MAST from Victoria Police, now schools are identifying and referring young people even earlier and many are referred from The Orange Door family violence support.
Alongside potential involvement in crime, the team look at other risk factors including disengagement from education, family violence, protective concerns, learning disabilities, drug and alcohol misuse and mental health concerns.
The panel focus on three barriers that face the young person or family, and do what they can in those three key areas to solve the problems.
"We talk about things young people need to be safe, hopeful and thriving," Ms Nester said. "The real priority is early intervention and that's what the multi-agency support team work within and it's getting great success."
In one case the MAST helped get a young person in to specialist mental health housing which allowed a family to heal.
"Housing did not want to take the young person because of concerns, but we were able to pay for a forensic psychologist and broker an agreement with priority access to get that person in to specialist mental health housing. It was amazing because mum had lost her job to be a full time carer and when we would get him housing she could be a mum again, she could get back to work, and their relationship strengthened because of that," Ms Nester said.
In another case they were able to pool the disability funding for a number of children from the same family to provide transport to school meaning the children went from zero attendance to 100 per cent attendance.
"We have been recognised by the Department of Justice and Crime Statistics Agency Victoria for the significantly low numbers we have seen in youth offending."
The project began in 2017 as Ballarat saw an increase in young people entering the justice system with cautions and warnings right through to receiving supervision orders or jail sentences.
The program also offers mentors for young people at risk, and during COVID it came up with a unique solution to find those positive older role models - partnering with the criminology department at Federation University who had students needing to do 200 hours of placement but couldn't because of COVID.
"We trained them and linked them as positive adult mentors to our young people at risk of entering the justice system ... so they have that older person to take them to do fun stuff."
Since beginning as a pilot program, the MAST program has only been funded year to year.
"It's a genuine risk for us what it would that look like for Ballarat without continuation of funding. After five years it's become just part of what we do in Ballarat."
