'My family': The Queen's Down Under corgi connections

For decades a gaggle of them reportedly wrestled with Prince Philip's ankles as he walked the grounds of various royal households.
And, in a rather cheeky move, a golden duo came close to out-starring the Queen herself in the Daniel Craig featured 2012 James Bond spoof for the London Olympics.
Not that the Queen would have cared, of course. Rumour has it she managed to smuggle one beneath a rug into the royal carriage after her wedding, such was her singular bond for this short-legged, stocky little hound.
Queen Elizabeth II will naturally be remembered for many things, but chief among them - in the eyes of many dog lovers - will be her lifelong, unbroken affection for the Pembroke Corgi.
"She was very precious to many of our corgi breeders in Australia," said champion corgi breeder Diane Baillie on Friday, who's been breeding corgis since 1962.
"I'm absolutely certain that the Queen is responsible for the popularity of the breed today."
It's said that the Queen had more than 30 corgis during her reign; her first gifted to her at age seven by her father. But what's perhaps less well-known was the Queen's status as an official corgi breeder herself.
One of her prized bitches, Smoky, was paired with a red and white champion stud by the name of Red Ember, of Lees Kennels, who, while living on Baillie's Victorian property for a time, was trained with Baillie's assistance into a champion corgi.
"After Ember returned to England, he was put on show and summoned, if you like, to the grounds at Windsor," Baillie said.
"This might be hearsay, but it's said that Betty Windsor came down and had a look at the dogs, and said, 'I think we'll choose the colonial dog', and that's how Ember came to father corgis in high places."
Baillie, who's fondness for the Queen inspired her own award-winning corgi career, said she remembered the 'corgi club', of which she was a member, forming a "guard of honour" with their corgis on the Queen's visit to Australia in 2002.
"I've got a photo upstairs of us all honouring the Queen," she said. "It was a very special day."
Alluding to the Queen's longevity, Baillie added that the sense of loss attached to the Queen's death was, to her mind, profound.
"You won't be able to identify with this, being younger," she said, "but [the Queen] was just always there. Many of us feel as though we've lost a member of our own family."
In this connection, there perhaps can be little doubt the Queen's surviving corgis will be experiencing an analogous sense of loss to that of Baillie and all corgi lovers.
As the Queen famously said of her most loyal subjects: "my corgis are my family".
