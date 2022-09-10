'No confidence' council will protect 400 plus trees around Lake Wendouree, say residents

Critics of the controversial $3.17 million lake lighting project have cast doubt on the ability of the City of Ballarat to undertake the imminent works without irreparably harming the 400-plus trees around the lake.
Peter Kervarec, convenor of Get the Lake Lighting Right, said the City of Ballarat's failures with respect to the contentious Steinfeld Street North bicycle path project had eroded any remaining confidence the community might have had in City of Ballarat management.
Advertisement
"No one is happy with what's happened at Steinfeld Street North," he said, citing the extensive damage to both the trees and heritage channelling documented by The Courier, as well as the absence of any tree management plan despite assurances to the contrary by City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King.
"There seems to have been a lack of consultation between the contractors and the City of Ballarat, and the councillors haven't even gone down there to inspect the damage. It's the last thing we want to happen at Lake Wendouree."
His concerns were shared by Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur, who raised the issue of council's lack of compliance with its tree management policy in state parliament last week, without receiving a formal government response.
"The potential for hundreds of trees to be damaged, leading to their death, is very real," she said.
"I do not have confidence that the City of Ballarat will conduct the Lake Wendouree lighting project with the respect it demands - [council] has proceeded through this whole project with a certain belligerence."
Citing the tree failures involved in the Steinfeld Street North project, Ms McArthur added that "locals are well within their rights to be concerned".
"Council appears to have snubbed its own tree protection policy," she said.
The final construction plans for the lake lighting project are yet to receive Heritage Victoria approval, and on that footing the City of Ballarat recently rejected residents' requests for the plans to be publicly released.
The existing plans, however, do appear to require the contractor - Bendigo-based company DeAraugo and Lea Electrical - to consult with the City of Ballarat on the protection of the lake's trees.
A City of Ballarat media release on Friday further states that the works would be guided by a project arborist and comply with the national standard on the protection of trees on development sites.
Mr Kervarec said, however, there was a fiction involved in such statements, given the same assurances were made with respect to the Steinfeld Street North project.
"The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour, and City of Ballarat's [past behaviour] is shocking," he said.
"Their treatment of trees has been atrocious."
With works set to commence as soon as next month, Mr Kervarec added that he feared the looming legacy of the lake lighting project would be redolent of that associated with the "councils of the '70s, which allowed beautiful Victorian buildings to be taken down" in the city's centre.
"I'm sure Lake Wendouree will also be a testament to that kind of stupidity," he said.
"The sad thing is council has refused to recognise the groundswell of public opinion against it - less than 30 per cent of people in a recent poll said they support the project.
Advertisement
"But we know [council] just don't care what people think and they're just going to do it and that's it."
The survey cited by Mr Kervarec was undertaken by Survey Monkey on the Get the Lake Lighting Right Facebook page, and received 1514 responses.
Almost 32 per cent of respondents said they supported lighting that was "right for the environment", while more than 34 per cent said they were entirely opposed to any form of lighting.
Costs for the now $3.17 million project (comprising the original $2.5 million grant from the state government and a $670,000 contribution from council) have climbed this year, with DeAraugo and Lea Electrical successfully negotiating a $308,700 increase to the contract in July.
At the time, the council officer's report said the request was coloured by the economy's wider inflationary pain - something to which Mr King agreed.
In a recent opinion piece, however, mayor Cr Daniel Moloney largely blamed the added expense on those who had sought heritage protection for the lake in March, notwithstanding the fact that in itself had no bearing on the failure of council to sign the contract in the immediate weeks after it resolved to award the tender to DeAraugo in February.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.