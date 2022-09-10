Civic Hall: a white elephant or a sound investment?

The final costs for the stage one restoration works at the council-owned Civic Hall reportedly cost $3.4 million more than expected, according to recent calculations by the City of Ballarat.
In a statement provided to The Courier on Friday, City of Ballarat director of community wellbeing Matthew Wilson confirmed the total combined costs of the recent restorations works at the hall was just south of $10 million, with stage one costing $8 million alone.
The initial cost estimate for the stage one works stood in the order of $4.6 million, but blew out to $5.39 million in 2019 due to variation in the scope of the works required.
The reason the real costs attached to the stage one works appears to have jumped by a further $2.6 million three years later, post-completion, is not immediately obvious, and council has been contacted for comment.
The stage one works, fully funded by council, included internal demolition, restoration of the main auditorium, along with painting, repairs, lighting, heating, electoral and mechanical services.
The $2 million stage two works, by contrast, were of a much smaller scale, primarily focused on the installation of a new commercial kitchen along with a new stage access lift, power upgrade and roofing works.
Throughout the year, the art deco building has played host to a number of events, including performances by Australian singer Paul Kelly and shows by comedians Ross Noble and Sooshi Mango.
The venue was also recently used by Commerce Ballarat for the nomination announcements of its Business Excellence Awards, though, unlike the former, Commerce Ballarat did not pay a user fee for the event.
When asked, Mr Wilson said this owed to the nature of the event, which he described as "a brief media opportunity held during the day".
Mr Wilson also revealed that Civic Hall has generated less than $130,000 in revenue this year - a figure that sits well below the more than half a million dollars ratepayers pay each year in net operating costs for the site.
Without expressly referencing the site's net operating costs, Mr Wilson said it was "important to note" that council's revenue from the hall had possibly been impacted by its closure in January this year.
"It is important to note the hall was not open until February for operational reasons," he said, adding that it was forecast that "at least $45,000 in further revenue" would be made for the remainder of 2022.
In September 2020, council confirmed the ongoing annual net running costs of the hall sat between $500,000 and $550,000. Council has been asked whether those figures remain accurate in 2022.
