The players who could sway the BFNL grand final | Watch

Enjoying a strong first season out of the GWV Rebels program, Bambury has show his best since being moved to the half-back line. He ranks second in the club for rebound 50s (3.18) and fourth for loose ball gets (5.18). Bambury will have one of the most important tasks of any Burra player, trying to keep speedy Melton forwards Kyle Borg and Braedan Kight quiet.