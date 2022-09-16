The players who could sway the BFNL grand final | Watch

Sebastopol and Melton boast an excess of eye-catching talent but there are definitely a select few to keep an eye on in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
Here are the 10 players who could have a telling hand in leading their side to glory:
A leader from the front, Kiel can be trusted to put in a noteworthy performance wherever he is deployed. After last weekend's preliminary final heroics it's likely the former VFL team of the year member will be stationed down back again. Kiel finished with seven intercept marks and 10 rebound 50s against Ballarat.
Walker has not just been one of club's best but one of the premier players in the league this season, evident in his second-equal Henderson Medal finish. A former Williamstown VFL player, Walker ranks in the top 10 in the competition for ranking points (avg. 129.29), disposals (30.93), groundball gets (10.36), clearances (7.57), and inside 50s (5.29).
The 2021 Henderson Medallist has been a model of consistency since returning in round 11 from a two-month layoff due to a hamstring injury. Despite missing so many games, Cassidy still tops the league with an average 7.75 effective tackles a match and also leads his club for contested disposals (11.08) and score involvements (4.33).
Borg boasts something that strikes fear in all defenders - genuine pace. Arguably the quickest player in the league, Borg's energy on the outside creates several chances for his side. The 20-year-old enters in fine touch, kicking six goals in his past four games. Borg has also been named among the best in the Bloods' two wins to date this finals series.
Keeble has been the Burra's main avenue of attack and leads the club with 33 goals for the season. The 32-year-old also loves a hanger, ranking 11th in the league with an average 2.35 contested marks a match and also taking the mark of the year in the Burra's preliminary final triumph.
Melton's Mr.Reliable, Cotter's work often goes unnoticed. A fearless player, the half-back flanker is often deployed as the floating man in defence, expertly taking intercept marks, ranking fifth in the league with an average 3.59 a match. Cotter is also a smart ball-user, averaging 29.8 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency.
Enjoying a strong first season out of the GWV Rebels program, Bambury has show his best since being moved to the half-back line. He ranks second in the club for rebound 50s (3.18) and fourth for loose ball gets (5.18). Bambury will have one of the most important tasks of any Burra player, trying to keep speedy Melton forwards Kyle Borg and Braedan Kight quiet.
One of the Bloods countless homegrown stars, Carter is equally adept at setting up goals as he is at bagging them himself. The former VFL tall ranks 11th in the league for both score involvements (avg. 5.39 a match) and goals (41 total). Carter also leads the league in marks, averaging 10.94 a match, with 3.39 of those coming inside his forward 50.
The Burra young gun possesses a genuine X-factor that can decide matches. Having spent more time in the engine room in recent weeks, Hill has added defensive pressure to his already electric and leads his side with an average six tackles a game this finals series. With 17 goals, Hill is also the Burra's second leading goalkicker.
Watkins is enjoying a superb first proper season with the Bloods, having joined in 2020, a lost year, and spent the whole of least season sidelined with a lacerated spleen he picked up in a practice match. Watkins leads his side with an average 5.76 inside 50s a match and is second for hard ball gets (3.41).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
