Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Kalani Scoullar to make AFLW debut for Geelong

Matt Currill
Matt Currill
Updated September 9 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 9:46pm
Rebels ruck Kalani Scoullar will make her Geelong Cats AFLW debut. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Only a month after being promoted to Geelong's primary list, Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate and Ballarat Swans junior will make her AFLW debut.

