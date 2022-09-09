Only a month after being promoted to Geelong's primary list, Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate and Ballarat Swans junior will make her AFLW debut.
The 18-year-old ruck will step out for the Cats on Saturday against Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium.
"Just her motivation (has been most impressive). She is absolutely driven to give her all," Geelong AFLW senior coach Dan Lowther said.
"When she missed out on the draft, she called (Cats AFLW Recruiting Manager) Ben Waller the very next morning and said, 'What can I do? What do I need to do to direct me to get better?', because she was so disappointed not to get drafted.
"And from that point on, it's just been onwards and upwards for her. She trains her backside off. She's always driven to be the best she can be. For an 18-year-old who's literally just stepped into the team, that's all we can ask for."
Just two days after being promoted to the Cats' primary list, Scoullar was lining up in a practice match against Gold Coast.
Scoullar represented Vic Country this year and is no stranger to Geelong's womens program, having played four games for the Cats VFLW side this season.
"Kalani has a bit of a decorated career at Vic Country as well, and then playing a few games for our VFLW (team), she showed some good signs," Lowther said.
"At 190cm, given time in an elite program, (we thought) that maybe she could improve even further.
"When we had Sammy become inactive, we were already looking to go down that path, of getting somebody in to support Liv Fuller in the ruck ... we knew the capabilities of Kalani and the upside that potentially she could give us."
The Cats will take on the Pies at 4:10pm on Saturday.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
