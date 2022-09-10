Truck rollover closes Western Freeway near Pykes Creek

The Western Freeway remains closed Melbourne-bound near Pykes Creek after an early-morning truck rollover.
All inbound lanes were closed after the empty truck overturned about 12.45am Saturday.
The driver was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are diverting traffic via Geelong-Ballan Road while investigations occur and heavy haulage equipment rights the truck.
