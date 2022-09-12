Women and girls who have fallen out of love with exercise are being encouraged to revive their fitness routines this week.
This Girl Can Week, from September 12 to 18, encourages, motivates and inspires females of all ages to re-establish exercise routines that might have lapsed.
There are many free or low-cost events being held across Ballarat to mark the week, which is part of VicHealth's This Girl Can campaign.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said the events would be beginner-friendly and welcoming for all females, regardless of their fitness levels.
Activities will not be limited to traditional exercise routines, with fitness classes, dragon boating, pickleball and soccer among the activities.
"These sessions provide an amazing opportunity for women and girls to continue their fitness journey or rediscover their passion," Cr Johnson said.
"There's loads of variety in the activities on offer, and also options for absolute beginners to activities for those who are quite fit.
"So many of us are emerging from hibernation after a long, cold winter and this program presents the perfect opportunity for us to get active again".
The City of Ballarat's 'active women and girls strategy 2018', found 84.1 per cent of female Ballarat residents had engaged in some form of physical activity in 12 months prior to the study being conducted, slightly higher than the overall rate of 82 per cent.
However, there is a significant decrease in female sport participation from ages 15 to 19, with a further decline in ages 20 to 29.
VicHealth's head of This Girl Can Rebecca Ahern said the week was about creating more opportunities for females to be active in their local community, no matter their age, background or abilities.
"This Girl Can - Victoria is all about celebrating what women can do, whether that's a walk around the block or a few laps of the pool," Ms Ahern said.
"This Girl Can Week is here to support women to get back into exercise and enjoy the feeling of moving their body again - whether it's the connection of being part of a team, the peace found through yoga or the freedom of going for a run or ride.
"There's no judgement if you haven't exercised in a while, all that matters is that you give it a go."
Women and girls wanting to get involved can visit ballarat.vic.gov.au/AWAG
