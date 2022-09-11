The Courier

Ballarat Out of the Shadows walk resonates strong on World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

By Erin Williams
September 11 2022 - 8:00am
A girl was one of almost 200 people remembering a loved one lost to suicide and finding hope as a new day breaks at the Out of the Shadows walk at Lake Wendouree on Saturday. Picture supplied

Almost 200 people have gathered in solidarity to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

