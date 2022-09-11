Almost 200 people have gathered in solidarity to remember loved ones lost to suicide.
Out of the Shadows was held at Lake Wendouree on Saturday for the first time in three years.
Advertisement
Participants started walking together in the darkness at 5.30am, pausing at four reflection points and finishing as dawn broke to represent hope.
The names of 166 people lost to suicide were read aloud, which were the names community members asked to be called.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman and Victoria Police officer Des Hudson said the number of people who attended the event solidified its purpose.
He said it met a community need of people who had lost a person to suicide.
"The whole walk and the service is conducted really sensitively and very respectfully. It can pay tribute to those lives lost and to those left as survivors of suicide," Leading Senior Constable Hudson said.
"There was some raw emotion at times. People were openly showing they are struggling with the grief of lost loved ones."
Leading Senior Constable Hudson said it was important to hold Out of the Shadows in Ballarat, which coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day.
"I had the opportunity to speak to a number of people and it was was the first time they have come along. They were so appreciative that this gave them the ability for some closure. It gave them the ability to walk with others that had experienced the same sense of loss and the same degree of pain they were in," he said.
"Even just to remember loved lost ones. I was talking to one gentleman who had lost his brother and it was 25 years ago and he still feels the need to come to this particular event to pay respects to his brother."
Leading Senior Constable said it was special the network had adopted the walk as one of its key activities knowing it had resonated strongly with the community.
The walk finished by the lake foreshore where participants casted pebbles on the water surface to symbolise the ripple effects of suicide.
Musician Scott Fraser made a personal tribute with a song dedicated to his son Tom, who died by suicide in 2019.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.