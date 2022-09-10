BUNINYONG is A Grade netball champion for the first time in the club's history, proving too polished for a determined Learmonth in Saturday's Central Highlands Netball League grand final.
In an unbeaten season, the Bombers gradually pulled away throughout the contest, winning 59-42.
Advertisement
With goal shooter Zoe Ottavi seemingly unable to miss under the ring, the Bombers made the most of basically all of their first possessions in the contest, in a near perfect display.
While Learmonth wasn't quite at its best, you could take nothing away from the victor's who finally made up for the past two years to claim the club's first ever A Grade trophy.
Buninyong playing coach Erin Riley, who herself was one of the best on court at goal keeper said she couldn't be prouder of her team.
WATCH THE REPLAY HERE
"I don't even know what to say, obviously we have had such an incredible year and going in undefeated we really enjoyed that at the end of the season but we knew we were going to have a tough ask over the finals series," she said.
"But I had full confidence in our team that we knew what we were doing. We are such a united group of girls, everyone today, the full 10 played such a big role. I so stoked, I can't believe it."
For the club it was the perfect day at the office with both the C Grade and under 15s boys also winning their grand finals, but an A Grade crown is something the club has long craved.
"Its the first A Grade grand final we have played in and to walk away with the first flag and to do it with this bunch of girls, we couldn't have asked for anything better," she said.
"Last year we were up there and we really wanted to have a crack at the finals, but lockdown and COVID took over, so to play finals and to get the full season through, the league has done an incredible job.
"We've spoken about making the most of our own possession all season, and we're very forutunate to have such a dominant force in the goals. As long as we can protect the ball and get it down, we know we can get across the line."
Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe said he was disappointed with the outcome, admitting he felt his team never found its rhythm throughout the contest.
"There's no shame at all against a side like that, they were outstanding for four quarters, unfortunately we were outstanding for just a couple of minutes here and there across the game and that was the difference," he said.
"It's disappointing to walk away after everything we've worked so hard on this season, to only see glimpses in the last quarter leaves you a little bit bitter, but you can't just come out and play a few minutes in the last quarter and think you've got a chance.
"We had to be perfect today and we weren't. The players know it, we all know it. There were moments even in the first quarter where you could see we had some slip ups, probably the biggest thing was we needed to be within reach, one or two up and quarter time, but down by five, the result was pretty inevitable after that."
In a year the club had marked as a rebuilding season, it was a fine effort from the Lakies to make their way through to the final day
"The biggest positive to take away is we've made a grand final and to be honest any team that made it against Buninyong would have been concerned," O'Keefe said.
Advertisement
"It's disappointing we allowed the margin to be what it is. We allowed them to dictate the game and it's something we have to learn from for next year."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.