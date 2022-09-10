The Courier

Buninyong win CHNL A Grade grand final over Learmonth

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:09am, first published 7:00am
Buninyong players celebrate their first ever A Grade netball premiership after beating Learmonth. Picture by Luke Hemer

BUNINYONG is A Grade netball champion for the first time in the club's history, proving too polished for a determined Learmonth in Saturday's Central Highlands Netball League grand final.

General news and sports journalist

