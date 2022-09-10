A win in the B Grade grand final has capped off the perfect day for the Gordon Football and Netball Club with its girls storming to a convincing victory over Learmonth.
After an even first half, Gordon put its foot down in the third quarter and never let up, racing away to a big 46-31 win.
Only one goal separated the two sides at the half-time break, but a 13 goal to six third quarter, led by best-on-court goal shooter Jade White proved to decisive moment in the match as the Eagles put their foot down in the last, going on to the big win.
Gordon coach Ciane Van Dyken said the win was a just reward for a season of effort.
"It's an amazing result to do it against such a terrific team like Learmonth," she said.
"We definitely came out on top in the last half and it looked like we had the legs to go over the top of them.
"But it was all about momentum in our control of the game and not letting them back in."
Van Dyken said it was a momentus moment for the club as a whole.
"We'll get back to the club and hopefully we can all celebrate with the senior footballers if they get a win too," she said.
There's no doubt that Buninyong's A Grade team would have fed off the performance of its C Grade, coming from a goal down to run over the top of Ballan 32-24.
Led by a scintillating game from wing attack Milly McPherson, Buninyong took control with an 11-goal to three third quarter to pull away to the convincing win and get the club's big grand final day off to a dream start.
It was noticeable just how different these two teams were with Buninyong relying on its height and athleticism while Ballan was much shorter as a whole but a lot more nippy around the court
It was contrasting styles, but in the end it was height that won the day as the Bombers goalers made the most of their team's lift in intensity in the third quarter to pull away to the convincing win.
Captain Madeleine Gay said she was wrapped with the win, a reward for a fine season by the team.
"Thank god for that," she said. "They were in front and we knew we had to work so hard for it, it was great to come back and win in the end.
"We came out hard in the third quarter. I think it was just our head space, we knew we had to get out there and play it out to the end.
"We all had a chat and said 'yep, let's just get out there and do this, we know we can do it'.
"I've never played in a grand final, so it's amazing to be standing here and holding this cup right now."
Of all the games that took centre stage in the CHNL grand final, this was the best as Newlyn came from the clouds to deny Skipton in a one-goal thriller.
The worst thing you can do with this game is look at the quarter-by-quarter scores, as this match pulsated from one extreme to the other as both sides went at the contest full throttle.
For a lot of the contest it was actually the Emus that looked to have the match in their keeping. At various time, the opened up small leads, but every team Newlyn would hit back.
At three-quarter-time, the Emus led by two goals, but what was the come in the last quarter would be arguably the highlight period of the whole day.
At various times, some Newlyn players looked to drop their head as Skipton seemed to take control. But the whole team lifted those around them when they needed to, to pull off a famous victory for the club.
In a frenetic finish, it looked certain this would go to extra time, but it was the Cats who had the vital possession in the final seconds, hitting the lead on literally the last play of the game to record a thrilling 27-26 win.
Coach Kaiah McCahon said it was all about believing.
"We've always had the saying that it's all about being a champion team, not a team of champions," she said. "And the other thing we've said in the past few weeks is 'we know we can' and we did it today.
"It was about making sure we had belief in our shooters and that they had the belief in themselves. It doesn't sound a huge thing, but it really made a difference to us.
"My heart was racing in the final minutes, the girls all pushed through when we needed to.
"This has been a huge day for us, we've won the 13s and 17s now. I can't even remember the last time Newlyn had a team in the grannie, to have two premierships under our belt is great for the club. We are so excited to see these girls coming through. If they can build this sort of play into seniors, I'm really excited to see what happen."
Hepburn had one chance to walk away with a title on Saturday and its under 15 netballers did not disappoint in a high quality, see-sawing contest which saw them get over the top of Skipton.
This game was played at a level well above 15 and unders as both teams shot, defended and combined brilliantly throughout to produce a terrific spectacle for the huge crowd, despite the obvious outfit clash which may have confused a few onlookers.
Skipton flew out of the blocks in he first quarter, opening up an 11-7 lead at the first break, but gradually Hepburn got on top.
The Burra reduced the lead at half-time to just one goal and both sides traded scores in the third period with Hepburn taking the lead for the first time 25-23.
Again, very little separated the two sides in the last quarter. Firstly, Skipton got back to level pegging, but Hepburn, led by the best-on-court goal shooter Ellie Shiell got back in front, eventually doing enough to pull away to a 33-29 win.
When the two sides met earlier in the year, they played out a thrilling draw.
Hepburn coach Rory Ford said he always had confidence his side had the goods when it mattered.
"They are the only team that pushed us during the year, so we knew we were in for a very tough battle," he said.
"They came right back at us, but I thought we had the fresher legs in the last quarter. All 11 players played game time today and it got us over the line.
"The club is so proud of everyone. These girls are all locals, it's terrific for the club. Ellie has been our best shooter all year and when the pressure was on, she really stood up, I'm thrilled that she won the medal."
A FIRST quarter surge proved decisive for Newlyn which opened grand final day in style with a 16-11 victory over Springbank in the 13 and under Central Highlands Netball league grand final.
The Cats flew out of the blocks in the opening quarter, hitting five first term goals while their defence held the Tigers at back, with Newlyn up 5-1 at the first change.
The game ebbed and flowed from that point on, but Newlyn always held the advantage and held on for a strong 16-11 win.
Co-coach Courtney Righetti said the start set the tone for the match.
"They've done that all season, they've come out hard in the first quarter all year," she said.
"I just can't believe it, they held through the mid-court, were strong in defence and were led at the front with the goals when we needed them.
Newlyn's Annabella Miller was was strong in goal defence throughout the match was adjudged best player on court.
"Our defenders work as one," Righetti said.
"The defenders always play in front, they hold tight, they stick strong throughout the match.
"The majority of this team won a lightning premiership as an underage B team, and then they've come through together in the A's. They are strong unit. We'll have six of the 13 step up to 15s next year."
