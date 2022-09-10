The Courier

All the action from the CHNL grand finals as premiers crowned

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
B Grade - Gordon 46 def Learmonth 31

Gordon took out the B grade premiership beating Learmonth. Picture by Luke Hemer

A win in the B Grade grand final has capped off the perfect day for the Gordon Football and Netball Club with its girls storming to a convincing victory over Learmonth.

