Sebastopol has moved closer to a first senior football premiership in 45 years, holding on by nine points against a stagnant Ballarat in the preliminary final to punch its ticket for a second-consecutive Ballarat Football Netball League decider.
The Burra were at their industrious best, never conceding the lead before seeing of a late Swans attack to earn its spot alongside Melton in next weekend's grand final.
Advertisement
"You've got to enjoy the fact you've made it. There are 11 teams in the competition and nine others don't get the opportunity (to play in a grand final)," Sebastopol coach Michael Searl told The Courier after the win.
"We've got to recognise that and enjoy this moment for now and be proud of what we've achieved."
WATCH: SEBASTOPOL CELEBRATES ITS PRELIMINARY FINAL WIN
The Burra wrestled momentum early, kicking the first two goals of the game, before setting itself expertly in defence to take a 19-point lead into the first break.
As a tailwind in Ballarat's favour grew at the start of the second quarter, Sebastopol's defence rose alongside it.
The Burra's back six, led expertly by Riley O'Keefe and bolstered by a deeper-playing Luke Kiel, held the Swans to a lone goal in an ultimately match-winning quarter.
"In the end, our biggest strength was our back end. I thought we defended really well, particularity in that second quarter, we really restricted their fluency," Searl said.
"The kicks going into their forward line were probably not as good as they would've liked and that was due to our good pressure and defensive efforts."
WATCH: SEBASTOPOL'S JAMES KEEBLE TAKES A HANGER
Three Sebastopol majors in the third term helped them craft a 26-point lead heading into the final stand but the never-say-die Swans threatened once more.
A Josh Gibson goal within the opening minutes sparked belief but Sebastopol responded immediately through Daniel Widgery.
It would prove the catalyst for another Ballarat charge, the Swans going on to kick four more, though leaving their run too late as the curtains closed on what was still an impressive season for the young group.
The result also brings an end to Joe Carmody's four-year tenure as Ballarat coach, having guided the club to its first finals campaign since 2014.
More to come.
SEBASTOPOL 4.7 5.8 8.11 9.14 (68)
Advertisement
BALLARAT 2.0 3.2 5.3 9.5 (59)
GOALS - Sebastopol: Adam Forbes 2, Daniel Widgery 2, Lachlan Cassidy, Chase Dummett, Jed Hill, Toby Hutt, Bailey Veale
Ballarat: Josh Gibson 3, Will Garner, Andrew Hooper, Sam James, Rhys Perry, Taylor Sutton, Bailey Van de Heuvel
BEST - Sebastopol: James Richards, Lachlan Cassidy, Luke Kiel, Jed Hill, James Keeble, Toby Hutt
Ballarat: Nicholas Weightman, William Liston, Nicholas Swain, Bailey Fraser, Sam James, Marcus Powling
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Advertisement
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.