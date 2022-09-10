Gordon has finally rid itself of a burden it has carried in the Central Highlands Football League for more than three decades.
The Eagles lifted a great weight off their shoulders by capturing their second senior premiership and first since 1988 at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday.
Gordon out-classed Springbank by a massive 65 points - 15.18 (108) to 6.7 (43).
And there is no doubt the win was all the more sweeter given it was the Eagles' biggest rival.
Although Gordon could not be absolutely sure the victory was secure until fives minutes into the last quarter, when joint coach Adam Toohey kicked his sixth goal to increase its lead to 47 points, the grand final was effectively done and dusted by half-time.
A copybook defensive display into a breeze in the opening term and then a six-goal second stanza put Springbank at arm's length and the Tigers were unable to fight their way back from a six-goal deficit.
Toohey said he was feeling confident at three quarter that the premiership drought was about to end and he would have the distinction of joining his father Neil as a Gordon premiership player.
"We got the start we wanted (in the last quarter with a strong wind) and then I felt it was party time."
Toohey said the opening term had been the linchpin to the performance.
"The first thing I said to Ronnie (Watt) at quarter time was that it had been an unreal effort to hold them and to lead (by one point) against a really strong breeze and from there it was all about keeping that type of energy up."
Toohey and Mick Nolan along with defender Gerard Clifford, who grabbed some vital marks, were centrepieces of that early effort.
Nolan started across half forward instead of his usual half back role and Toohey pushed up as a high forward to grab some marks.
Joint coach Ron Watt admitted post match that Toohey's presence outside the 50m attacking arc, as effective as it had been, had not been planned
"If the ball's not going to your best player, he's going up to the ball. It's what tends to happen into a breeze."
Those early moments appeared to rattle Springbank, with the Tigers unable to get going the run and carry that had served them so well throughout the season.
Stephen Staunton provided a target up forward, but with him struggling to get on target Springbank had no other avenue to goal.
In contrast, Gordon took their opportunities through the likes of Ethan Crackel and Toohey, and the Eagles were away.
Springbank did get a mini run- on in the third quarter and it appeared to be back to a four-goal margin when Harry Twaits ran into an open goal. Unfortunately, it was disallowed with a free kick paid to Gordon off the ball.
The Eagles kicked the next major and the Springbank rally was over.
