Grand final defeat not the end for Tigers

Springbank playing coach Andrew Challis made sure not to forget just how far his side had come this Central Highlands Football League season after its grand final loss to Gordon on Saturday.
At the start of the year, the first-year coach said he would have been happy with a finals win, let alone a grand final appearance, but to come so close to premiership success leaves a bittersweet feeling for Challis.
Advertisement
"I always said if we can try and pinch a preliminary final that would be great," Challis said.
"In a way we overachieved but at the same time it's hard. We got the chance and we just didn't take it. Unfortunately Gordon was just the better side."
The Tigers' journey to the Mars Stadium finale included three nail-biting finals, which totalled a combined margin of just 24 points before their 65-point grand final loss.
It was a tough stretch that Challis felt proved too much in the end.
"I think it just came down to probably playing three finals on boggy grounds," he said.
"There was a good feeling around the club so I don't really know what happened but credit to Gordon, they came out and executed fantastically and dominated us around the contest."
The loss meant the Tigers fell one win short of a remarkable three premierships on Saturday, with both Springbank's reserves and under-18 sides recording thrilling grand final wins.
Despite the unwanted seniors result, the future is bright at Springbank.
"For us as a club, to have three teams get through to grand finals is a big thing," Challis said.
"We're really lucky that most of the boys are staying on next year and we've got a good couple of under-18s coming through as well."
Challis said the emotion after Saturday's loss will offer motivation for next season.
"When you see another team lift the cup in front of you it's not something you want to experience as a player or coach," he said.
"At the end of the day we'll hopefully look back on this season and say it was actually a pretty successful year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.