The Courier

Ballarat Action Climate Co-op indoor plant event part of Victorian Youth Fest 2022

By Erin Williams
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food is Free founder and director Lou Ridsdale and Eloise Amirtharajah at The Green House in Delacombe. Picture by Lachlan Bence

During the COVID pandemic, more young people greened their homes inside and out - so it is timely an indoor plant workshop is being held this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.