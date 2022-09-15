During the COVID pandemic, more young people greened their homes inside and out - so it is timely an indoor plant workshop is being held this week.
Youth-led climate justice organisation Ballarat Action Climate Co-op, with support by Food is Free and Natures Images, is holding the workshop to ensure young people can learn more about their plants.
Ballarat Action Climate Co-op's Hazel Lanyon said all young people were welcome to attend the free event, which as part of Victorian Youth Fest.
"We want to share the joy of being more in touch with nature and getting to nurture and care for plants as they grow and flourish, brightening up indoor spaces," Hazel said.
The 'good day to grow' workshop will teach participants about propagation and caring for indoor plants. Participants are invited to bring an upcycled glass jar or bottle to make their own terrarium.
Food is Free secretary and BACC mentor Katja Fiedler said it was great young people had developed a love of indoor plants, especially during COVID-19 and lockdowns.
"Greening their personal spaces and caring for plants was one aspect that supported helped young people to cope with the extra stressed brought on by COVID," Ms Fiedler said.
"We hope this event will inspire and equip young people to green their personal spaces to promote healthier living environments and encourage healthy routines. Having plants in our personal space is proven to increase health and wellbeing. It creates a healthy living environment and can reduce anxiety and stress."
BACC was named to host one of 110 Youth Fest events across Victoria after securing a $2000 state government grant.
Youth Fest is a month-long celebration held in September, to highlight the contributions and achievements of young people in their communities.
The free indoor plant workshop will be held on Saturday, September 17, from 1pm to 4pm at The Green House in Delacombe.
To register or for more details, go to https://events.humanitix.com/a-good-day-to-grow
