Gordon defender Brad Hallam is going out in the perfect way.
The 31-year-old has confirmed he is hanging up his boots after becoming an Eagles premiership player.
"I'm done. It's my first premiership so I'm pretty happy to finish with that."
His decision to retire has nothing to do with age.
Hallam now lives and works as a carpenter in Brisbane and the logistics of continuing to travel from Queensland to pull on the boots for the Eagles is demanding.
"It (the travel) has been pretty tough. I didn't think it would be easy and I'm happy to finish up.
"I've really appreciated the help the club has given me to get back.
"They were keen to get me back and to finally fulfil a dream is satisfying.
"I'm more than happy."
Hallam played his junior football in Ballarat before moving to Gordon to play with mates.
He said after more than decade, and the lost opportunities of the past few years with COVID-19, it was a big relief to get the grand final win.
"We've really worked hard as a group to get here."
He said missing out on an opportunity to play finals last had been a motivation to play on with the Eagles despite his move interstate.
Hallam said he started getting emotional at three quarter time with the game seemingly in Gordon's keeping.
"It really started to hit me."
Hallam played eight games this season, with it never being the intention to travel back every week.
His appearances included all three finals.
The grand final was Gordon's third win over Springbank for the season - having taken the honours in the home and away season, and a qualifying final.
