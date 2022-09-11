The Courier

Tigers snatch two thrillers, Bombers prove too classy | Reserves, under-18, under-15 CHFL grand final details

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 11 2022 - 3:00am
Springbank's undefeated under-18s side rejoice after a thrilling extra-time finish against Gordon. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Springbank stormed home late to be crowned premiers in the Central Highlands Football League reserves , while also triumphing in the under-18s' extra-time thriller at Mars Stadium to add two premierships to their cabinet on Saturday.

