Springbank stormed home late to be crowned premiers in the Central Highlands Football League reserves , while also triumphing in the under-18s' extra-time thriller at Mars Stadium to add two premierships to their cabinet on Saturday.
Both games went down to the final minutes, with the undefeated under-18 Tigers tested for one of the first times this year by a valiant Gordon outfit.
It was the Eagles who held a two-point advantage at quarter time but the Tigers, with the breeze behind them in the second term, enjoyed a 13-point swing to boast an 11-point lead at half time.
Springbank was held goalless in the third quarter as Gordon edged its way back into the contest, with a two-point margin setting up a grandstand finish in the final quarter.
However, a goal in the dying seconds to Gordon's Ryan Humphries levelled the scores, meaning extra-time was required to decide a premier.
It was the Tigers who stood tall in the end, defeating Gordon by eight points to wrap up a flawless season.
Ashton Trainor earned best-on-ground honours, as both Joseph Gregory and Matthew Simpson kicked a team-high two goals.
A remarkable win followed in the reserves grand final, with Springbank stealing the win over minor premiers Skipton by four points.
A red-hot start saw Springbank, which was kicking with the wind, race out to a 12-point lead at quarter-time, before Skipton fought back to sit four points shy at half time.
The Emus continued their momentum through the third quarter to sit six points clear at the final break, but it was Springbank which made the most of its fourth-quarter opportunities
The Tigers kicked three goals to Skipton's one in the final term to snatch back the lead, but Skipton had plenty of chances to sneak ahead in the dying minutes.
Two near misses would have given the Emus back the lead, as instead the Tigers held on in a nail-biter at Mars Stadium.
It wrapped up a sensational finals series for Springbank's reserves side, which won its three finals by a combined margin of just eight points.
Connor Parkin led all scorers with four goals as key forward Anthony Grace added two of his own as well.
Springbank's Adam Svaljek was named best-on-ground in the four-point triumph.
Buninyong's under-15 side clinched the premiership in a classy win over Daylesford, keeping the Doggies goalless to half time.
It was just an eight-point victory to the Bombers when the two sides met in the final round of the season, but an efficient Buninyong outfit recorded a 25-point win on Saturday.
Both sides had 13 scoring shots, but the Doggies kicked 2.11 to Buninyong's 7.6 with Flynn Batrouney kicking a game-high three goals.
His three-goal performance earned him best on ground honours as the Bombers concluded an impressive year for Buninyong, which lost just two home-and-away games en route to a stellar finals run.
