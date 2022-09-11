Advertisement
"Of all the premierships I've been involved in, this is my favourite."
Gordon joint coach Ron Watt could think of no better way to describe the Eagles' commanding 65-point win over Springbank in the CHFL grand final at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday.
It is high praise indeed when considering the coaching record the Geelong-based Watt has.
The 59-year-old is one of the Geelong Football League's all-time great players and coaches, having led North Shore to four flags in the 1990s as a playing coach.
Then as Geelong's inaugural VFL (VFA) coach he led the Cats to a premiership in 2002 with a line-up featuring the likes of Gary Ablett, Jimmy Bartel, Steve Johnson, Paul Chapman and James Kelly - players who would go on to be AFL greats.
"This has come in a different phase in my life. It's special because I took it on for a different reason."
"It was about giving something back at a level of footy I had not been involved in for a long time.
"I've actually been able to take time to enjoy it."
Watt has been coaching the Eagles since 2018.
He took on the job on solo for the first two seasons before getting lifelong Gordon player Adam Toohey on board as a playing joint coach.
Watt said the timing of Gordon's initial approach in November, 2017, had been perfect.
"I wanted to coach. I wanted to coach in the country. I wanted to break out of Geelong."
He said the first contact came from Luke Carey via email, asking whether he would be interested in the position.
"I was happy to talk, but I did have to ask where Gordon was. I couldn't believe it was 45 minutes away and I had never been there.
"When I took it on I knew one person there."
The rest is now history, with Watt and Toohey having guided the Eagles through the rocky road of COVID-19 to land a second CHFL premiership for the club.
Toohey said Watt was a great teacher.
"Among the things I've learnt from him is it's no good barking out orders at players.
"If you do that you're going to lose people. If you instead ask questions, which Ron is really good at doing. Then you get the best out of individuals."
Toohey said the premiership was testimony to that.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
