A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after her car rolled on to its side following a crash in Ballarat on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to Drummond Street South just before 11pm to find the dark coloured car on its side and the driver unable to get out.
The car was travelling northbound jut past the Latrobe Street roundabout when the accident occurred.
The driver, who suffered cuts, abrasion and shock, was transported to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
