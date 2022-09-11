The Courier

Trams return to Lake Wendouree after six months of track works

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's historic trams have again started taking passengers on jaunts along the edge of Lake Wendouree following a six month absence. Picture by Michelle Smith

Ballarat's historic trams have returned to Lake Wendouree following a longer than expected project to replace ageing tracks along Wendouree Parade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.