Trams return to Lake Wendouree after six months of track works

Ballarat's historic trams have returned to Lake Wendouree following a longer than expected project to replace ageing tracks along Wendouree Parade.
Trams started running on Saturday, six months after the last tram took passengers along the line.
Ballarat Tramway Museum facilities manager Peter Waugh said the new tracks provided a much smoother ride for the trams, crews and passengers.
"The difference is like chalk and cheese, though some of the older drivers complain the trams don't rock and roll any more ... but they still are old trams so there's still a fair bit of noise, clunking and banging," he said.
The youngest tram in the fleet heralds from around 1930.
"The old track was doing damage to the trams so we are hoping the smoother ride will keep the old things going for a lot longer."
Mr Waugh said there had been a few holdups with the track replacement project, which was originally scheduled to take around three months.
"We knew it would be at least three months but we were probably not thinking it would take quite this long," he said.
Most of the new track was down before Easter but the delays came from installing the points, which had to be specially made, and poles, then poor weather held up some works including access tracks in to the new museum building.
Mr Waugh said locals and visitors welcomed the trams back to the tracks across the weekend.
"People looked up to see it go past, which 12 months ago when they were running Ballarat people did not notice the tram, but everyone was noticing them over the weekend - people were waving and happy to see them back."
