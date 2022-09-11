Unpacking the CHFL grand final day | Watch

The green and gold are mighty once again as Gordon claimed its first Central Highlands Football League premiership in 34 years, defeating Springbank by 65 points on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the Ballarat Football Netball League, Sebastopol triumphed in its preliminary final clash against Ballarat, setting up a grand final date with Melton.
Our footy experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland unpack a big weekend. Watch below.
