The Courier
Home/Video

Unpacking the Central Highlands Football League grand final day | Footy Wrap

Updated September 11 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unpacking the CHFL grand final day | Watch

The green and gold are mighty once again as Gordon claimed its first Central Highlands Football League premiership in 34 years, defeating Springbank by 65 points on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.