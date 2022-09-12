Brett Bewley's dominance this year was clear, adding The Courier's Player of the Year award to his Henderson Medal win.
Darley's captain was a clear victor, finishing 13 votes, or nearly three perfect games, clear of East Point counterpart Matt Johnston and Redan young gun Izaac Grant.
Bacchus Marsh skipper Jake Owen rounded out the minor placings with 31 votes.
WATCH: EVERY BRETT BEWLEY GOAL DURING THE REGULAR SEASON
After regaining the lead from Johnston in round 11, Bewley never once let it slip, putting on two five-vote games in the back half of the season and polled in all but three games.
The Courier's Player of the Year award dates back over 80 years.
This season votes were judged on appearances in the best and ranking points, a statistic that was revealed exclusively by The Courier for the first time this year.
