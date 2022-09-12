The Courier
Darley's Brett Bewley crowned the The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year

September 12 2022 - 10:30pm
Brett Bewley in action for Darley during the season. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Brett Bewley's dominance this year was clear, adding The Courier's Player of the Year award to his Henderson Medal win.

