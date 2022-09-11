The Courier

Western Victorian woman questioned as car followed from Melton to Dandenong to South Melbourne

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:02am, first published September 11 2022 - 10:51pm
File picture.

Update: A 23-year-old Maryborough woman has been released without charge after a lengthy pursuit across Melbourne and back.

