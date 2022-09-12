THE two top clubs in the Ballarat District Soccer Association are through to next Saturday's grand final after Ballarat North United overcame a huge fright against a committed Warrnambool Rangers in the preliminary final.
United held on for a tense 1-0 win, with Joseph Haynes' 48th minute strike all that separated the sides in a thrilling contest at Morshead Park on Sunday.
The win means United will clash with their arch rivals Vikings in the grand final after the Vikings qualified with a win over United in last weekend's major semi-final.
The Vikings have won all three encounters between the sides this year, but all have been hard fought.
In round seven, the Vikings scored four times in the 4-2 win. It was another four goals in a round 16 with a 4-0 result and the semi-final just two weeks ago saw a 3-0 win to the Vikings.
But as history says, you have to make it to be a chance and United will fancy their chances of causing a boilover in the biggest game of the year.
The same two clubs will meet in the women's competition after Vikings saw off a determined challenge from Forest Rangers in a free-flowing attacking goal-fest which incredibly netted 11 goals.
It was an amazing start to the game with Ballarat North United scoring inside the first minute through Jemma Mirrabella, but incredibly that score was equalled from the kick-off when Tiarlah Anstis slammed one into the back of the net for Forest Rangers.
Four minutes later, United's Salli Mould was on the scoresheet, the first of her three for the day as Vikings went on a goal run with further majors in the 11th, 23rd, 29th and 36th minute to take a 6-1 lead at the break.
But there was one downside, with the red carding of Vikings defender Tneal Seidel in the 51st minute. It gave Rangers a chance with an extra body and they quickly starting hitting their straps, but ran out of time to cause the boilover.
The grand finals are on Saturday at Morshead Park.
