At the start of the season he arrived as the talk of the league. At its end, he stands at the summit, peerless.
Darley captain Brett Bewley has capped a remarkable first season back with his boyhood club, winning the Henderson Medal as the Ballarat Football Netball League's best and fairest.
The former Fremantle Docker polled in all but three games and was named best-on-ground five times to become a runaway winner, finishing 13 votes clear at the top.
East Point forward Jordan Johnston, Redan captain Lachie George and Melton ball-magnet Jack Walker couldn't be split for second, all ending with 16 votes.
WATCH: EVERY BRETT BEWLEY GOAL FROM THE REGULAR SEASON
Bewley returned to the Devils in the summer after being de-listed by Fremantle at the end of the 2021 AFL season and wasted little time asserting his dominance.
A best-on-ground performance on the opening day was a glimpse of the onballer's quality, Bewley racking up 33 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals to lead his side to its first win in 959 days.
As the year progressed, the 27-year-old continued to assert himself as the league's premier midfielder.
Bewley finished the regular season as the competition's leading disposal-getter, averaging 36.88, and leading contested disposal-getter, with 14.59.
The Devils talisman also ranked in the top five in the league for total groundball gets (average 13.12), inside 50s (6.35), and hard ball gets (6.12), and in the top 10 for score involvements (6.18) and effective tackles (6.18).
Johnston was Bewley's closest rival in the count and shared 16 votes with his Darley foe at the season's midway point, after being named best-on-ground in five of the first eight games. However, the Roos spearhead failed to poll again after round nine.
Bewley becomes the fourth Darley player to win the Henderson Medal, following in the footsteps of Shane Kennedy (2015), Jake Edwards (2013) and Shayne Ward (1999).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
