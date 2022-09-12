The Courier
Home/Video

Darley captain Brett Bewley wins Ballarat Football Netball League best and fairest

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darley Brett Bewley has been crowned the BFNL's best and fairest. Picture by Lachlan Bence,

At the start of the season he arrived as the talk of the league. At its end, he stands at the summit, peerless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.