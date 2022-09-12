VICTORIA Park's attacking midfielder Ryan Liston has been named Ballarat District Soccer Association player of the year.
Liston polled 23 votes to win by two votes from Vikings playmaker Michael Lockyer with Ballarat North United's Jacob Coxall third on 17 votes.
The 28-year-old only moved to Ballarat this season and has returned to the game for the first time in five years.
While Victoria Park missed out on Division 1 finals, Liston was a consistent presence throughout the year.
"It was a big surprise with the result, I didn't really expect to come away with the individual success," he said.
"Obviously everyone prefers the premiership, so hopefully we can get a few more wins together next season and get into the finals series."
Liston said after a long time out of the game, he had put his feelers out at the start of the season and Victoria Park impressed him the most.
"I only came in last year, it was my first full season with them," he said.
"I hadn't played for five years, but when I moved to Ballarat, the boys at Vic Park gave me a ring.
"They were very personable, I was impressed to get a phone call from them, it was a great touch and gesture and right from the get-go they've made me feel part of the team."
With new clubrooms coming by the start of next season and the under 17s through to the grand final on Saturday, it's onwards and upwards for the club going forward.
"There will be a few changes going forward," he said. "We've obviously got the new clubrooms which we will have next year and so hopefully that might attract a few players and help us look after everyone from the juniors through to the seniors.
"We've got the under 17s through to the grand final, there's a lot of good juniors there who are stepping up and there's been a few who have already stepped up into seniors."
