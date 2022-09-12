The Courier

Victoria Park's attacking midfielder Ryan Liston has been named Ballarat District Soccer Association player of the year.

Updated September 12 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
Ryan Liston in action for Victoria Park this season.

VICTORIA Park's attacking midfielder Ryan Liston has been named Ballarat District Soccer Association player of the year.

