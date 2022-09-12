Evening trains will be replaced by buses from this Sunday, ahead of public holiday changes next week.
According to the V/Line website, ongoing maintenance works will mean trains heading from Southern Cross Station to Wendouree will be replaced by buses after 8.30pm on Sunday, September 18, and after 8pm on Monday and Tuesday, for the entire journey.
Trains heading from Wendouree after 7pm on Sunday and after 8pm on Monday and Tuesday will also be replaced by buses for the entire journey.
V/Line advised passengers should allow another 40 minutes.
There is no information on what the maintenance works involve.
Next week, trains will operate on a Saturday timetable for the the AFL Grand Final public holiday on Friday, September 23.
It's expected the Department of Transport will make a decision on Tuesday about the one-off public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 22 - it's likely trains will also run to a Saturday timetable.
The final report in the Lydiard Street level crossing train crash in May 2020 that destroyed a set of heritage-style swing gates is due to be released imminently.
The preliminary report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau was released in September 2020, and the final report is due in the "third quarter 2022" - on the ATSB website, the report's status changed to "Final report: External Review" this week.
While "temporary boom gates" are operating on Lydiard Street after it was closed for 18 months, a permanent solution is being examined, with the Department of Transport hiring consultants for a conservation management plan.
