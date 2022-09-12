The Courier

Ballarat rail line: Disruptions planned for maintenance, public holidays

By Alex Ford
September 12 2022 - 7:30am
A V/Line train at Ballarat train station. File picture

Evening trains will be replaced by buses from this Sunday, ahead of public holiday changes next week.

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

