The Ballarat Football Umpires Association has chosen their officials for the senior Ballarat Football Netball League grand final to be played on Saturday between Melton and Sebastopol.
The three people judged as the officials of the years, Adrian Tinetti (field umpire), Solomon Miesen (boundary umpire) and Callan Evans (goal umpire) will all take the field for the match alongside a host of up and coming stars of the BFUA.
Brent Irvin and Brock Reid will join Tinetti in the field with rising star and golden whistle winner Oliver Pearce named as the emergency update for the day.
Miesen will be joined by Charlie Goldsworthy, Oliver Cukovac and Isaac Rossado as the boundary umpires while, Evan, off the back of his eighth successive goal umpire of the year award will be joined by Maddi Piazza.
The BFNL reserves will be umpired by Robert Simmonds, Jack Anderson and Damian Irvin (field), Will Beechley, Ned Murnane, Brendan Swarbrick and Charlie McClure (boundary) and Richard Eldridge and Doug Mills (goals).
The Maryborough and Castlemaine DFNL senior grand final umpires chosen are: Peter Emery, Stephen McConville, Brian Edwards (field), Daniel O'Brien, Abel Griffiths, Hamish Jones, Charlie Chapman (boundary) Peter Weuffen and John Seeary (goal).
Field - Adrian Tinetti, Brent Irvin, Brock Reid, Oliver Pearce (emergency)
Boundary - Solomon Miesen, Charlie Goldsworthy, Oliver Cukovac, Isaac Rossado
Goal umpires - Callan Evans, Maddi Piazza
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.