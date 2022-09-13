The Courier

The Ballarat Football Umpires Association has chosen their officials for the senior Ballarat Football Netball League grand final to be played on Saturday between Melton and Sebastopol.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:30am
The Ballarat Football Umpires Association have appointed their umpires for this weekend's BFNL senior football grand final. Picture by Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

