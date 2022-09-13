BLOC Music Theatre's junior company is putting the finishing touches to a new production to entertain young audiences in the school holidays.
It will be a throwback to days gone by when they stage Disney's Newsies Jr, inspired by the real-life newsboy strike of 1899 when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week action against powerful newspaper publishers.
A cast of 26 young performers aged 10 to 15 have been working on the production since June, many at the same time as rehearsing roles in school plays and other local productions.
BLOC choreographer Cooper Guinea praised the talent and professionalism of the young cast. "We had so many talented kids from around Ballarat, coming from all different regional areas to audition," Mr Guinea said.
BLOC has not put on a junior show since 2018, with its last planned production cancelled because of COVID.
Mr Guinea used to perform in BLOC's junior shows and has made the leap in to production.
"I used to do the junior shows when I was a young performer and to come and watch this new generation of kids shine through the rehearsal period is so rewarding.
"We've been rehearsing three or four times a week which is a lot for these young kids, many of whom have never had an experience like this but they're all such talented kids and it's really showing."
Mr Guinea said it was wonderful to see so many local productions and school productions on stage as theatre companies across the state reopen and hone their creativity following COVID closures.
The Newsies Jr version is an adaptation of the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name.
IN OTHER NEWS
Disney's Newsies Jr will run at the Mount Rowan Secondary College theatre for four shows on Friday September 30, Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2.
Tickets are available at www.newsiesballarat.com
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.