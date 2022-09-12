The Courier

Elderly man flown to hospital after accident on one Moorabool's busiest streets

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:46am
The elderly driver has been flown to Melbourne after a crash in one of the busiest streets of Bacchus Marsh. File picture.

An elderly driver has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after crashing into parked cars and flipping on a busy Moorabool street.

