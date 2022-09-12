An elderly driver has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after crashing into parked cars and flipping on a busy Moorabool street.
Police said the man - believed to be in his 70s - suffered a medical episode during the single-vehicle crash in Main Street Bacchus Marsh.
The car landed on its side - and the first came through to emergency services at 9.53am.
"During the medical episode his small sedan has hit a couple of parked cars, then rolled," Acting Sergeant Ballarat Highway Patrol Rory Meddick said.
"He was mechanically trapped - and needed some assistance from the CFA and SES to get out of the car.
"Traffic was disrupted for about an hour, but it's since reopened."
The accident happened within a few hundred metres of the local fire station, State Emergency Service unit and police station.
Two Bacchus Marsh CFA vehicles turned up, as well a Melton FRV truck.
Police said the driver suffered few obvious injuries from the crash, but had been sent to Melbourne as a result of the medical episode.
Paramedics said he was in a stable condition.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
