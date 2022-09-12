Ballarat coach Joe Carmody will have something to remember his last season at the helm by, having won the Mick Malthouse Coach of the Year Award.
Carmody was a steady hand for a young group, guiding the Swans to their first finals campaign in eight years.
One of Carmody's young guns Jake Drever also had a good awards night, winning the goal of the year.
The winger's long-range effort on the run against North Ballarat in round three, edged out strong contenders from Brett Bewley and Kyle Borg.
Sebastopol high-flyer James Keeble forced a late change with his hanger in Saturday's preliminary final win judged the mark of the year.
Meanwhile, minor premier Melton dominated the team of the year, with five players making the cut.
Liam Carter, Ryan Carter and Braedan Kight all filled out the half-forward line.
