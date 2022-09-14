The Courier

Grampians Health's Teddy Bear Telehealth program provides some bear-y important medical lessons

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 14 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University's Jess Mayo, The University of Melbourne's Larissa Schulz and Deakin University's Chia-Chen Cheng get ready to host the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program. Picture supplied

Studying medicine will be child's play during the school holidays when Grampians Health's Teddy Bear Telehealth Program returns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.