Studying medicine will be child's play during the school holidays when Grampians Health's Teddy Bear Telehealth Program returns.
But behind the fun of having the next generation of doctors dispense medical advice about sick teddy bears are important lessons for both children and medical students.
Deakin University and University of Melbourne medical students completing placements at Grampians Health will run mock telehealth consultations with children and their teddy bears with sessions including Teddy is unwell, Teddy has a sore leg, Teddy has a sore ear and Teddy has a funny looking spot.
Grampians Health co-head of paediatrics Dr Shabna Rajapaksa said the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program was an important learning activity for medical students in using telehealth, and in engaging with children.
The Teddy Bear Telehealth Program is really a great way to introduce youngsters to how they can receive medical information online with the support of their parent- Chia-Chen Cheng
"The program has also become an important learning event for the region's trainee doctors, and for parents, it is also a way to explore how easy and safe telehealth is to use," Dr Rajapaksa said.
"By offering families easier access to GPs, specialists and allied health professionals, health outcomes are improved.
Dr Rajapaksa said medical staff were finding that patients who had previously delayed face-to-face appointments because of long travel times were much more likely to continue treatment and attend follow-up appointments using telehealth.
"Our students are really looking forward to engaging with children through the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program, teaching them about the medical world while also having some fun on the school holidays."
Deakin University medical student Chia-Chen Cheng, who is leading the program, said the online sessions were a great way for young children to get used to receiving medical information online.
"Over the past two years, we have all had to adapt to online services or learning at some stage during COVID. The Teddy Bear Telehealth Program is really a great way to introduce youngsters to how they can receive medical information online with the support of their parent."
Sessions will take place at 10am and 1pm on September 20 and 21. For more information click here or email teddybear@bhs.org.au to register for a session.
