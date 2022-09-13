Let's salute kinship and foster carers Advertising Feature

Foster Care Week celebrates the role carers play in the lives of vulnerable children and young people in our community. Picture from Shutterstock

For two weeks this month Cafs (Child & Family Services, Ballarat) is shining a spotlight on foster and kinship carers.



Kinship Care Week (September 5 - 9) followed by Foster Care Week (September 11 - 17), marks 12 days celebrating the role carers play in the lives of vulnerable children and young people in our community, ensuring every child in Victoria has a loving home during periods when they cannot live with their birth families.

In the spirit of the 2022 Foster Care Week theme, Commitment to Carers, Cafs is taking steps to continuously improve the level of support provided to carers with the implementation of the digital Cafs Carer Hub.

The Cafs Carer Hub is an online document portal to allow carers to access support and resources at a time that best suits their busy schedule.



Traditionally compliance documents, resources or newsletters have been provided in hard copy or emailed resulting in information getting lost or overlooked.



The Carer Hub overcomes this situation and puts critical intelligence at the fingertips of those who need it, when they need it.

"We have around 100 families who provide care to children in a Kinship or Foster Care arrangement," said Donna Bogdanovski, Cafs Manager Home Based Care.



"Our foster carers come from all walks of life offering varying types of care.

"From short-term and emergency care to long-term or permanent care, the introduction of the Carer Hub will allow care givers greater flexibility is accessing the resources of Cafs in their own time," she said.

Victoria is facing a critical shortage of foster carers, with more than 1700 children in care in Victoria at any one time.



This shortage is most acute in the regions.



There are currently just 97 accredited and active foster carers in the Central Highlands region.

Anyone over the age of 21 who has a spare bedroom can apply to become a foster carer.

