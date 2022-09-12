A Saturday night came to a violent end for one Redan family when a man "off his nut on alcohol and drugs" entered the home through an unlocked door and slashed one man in the neck.
On March 20 last year, the family were tucking into a dinner of fish and chips while watching the football when Joshua Gribble, 27, appeared in the home armed with an empty beer bottle looking for drugs.
Two minutes later a pair of masked men, who remain unknown, followed Gribble inside.
Children were home at the Bell Street property at the time.
The County Court heard on Monday Gribble was known to the family, having previously bought drugs from a victim's brother.
Gribble yelled to see the brother, before hitting a woman in the face with his hand and attempting to hit her with the beer bottle.
The accused then moved to the kitchen of the home and smashed the beer bottle, using its jagged edge to stab a man in the neck.
One of the masked men is alleged to have hit the man a number of times with a silver cylinder.
Gribble and the two masked men then fled the property.
The stabbing victim was later taken to Ballarat Base Hospital requiring surgery for the 3cm gash to his neck, which had been cut down to exposed muscle.
Gribble was arrested in April 2021 charged with aggravated burglary, common assault and intentionally causing injury for the attack.
Judge Carolene Gwynn said it was difficult to discern if it was his drug use or psychological state which was a greater factor in the offending.
"[A psychologist's report notes] he was suffering substance use disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder," Judge Gywnn said.
"But the bottom line is he was totally off his nut on alcohol and drugs at the time.
"It's impossible to unscramble the egg."
The court heard Gribble had a difficult childhood, detailed in the over 4000 pages of Department of Human Services documents submitted to the court, which "moderately" reduced his moral culpability.
"You have low intellectual capabilities and have significant challenges in terms of thinking rationally ... problem solving and considering the consequences of your actions," Judge Gwynn said.
"Overall [a psychologist] found your risk of re-offending is high.
"The risk will reduce if you abstain from drugs and alcohol."
Judge Gywnn noted in her sentencing remarks Gribble had begun drinking and smoking cannabis by age nine, and first took methylamphetamine at age 12.
"You have shown insight [into the] connection between your upbringing and drug use," she said.
"You do express desire for a more peaceful life and lifestyle and I encourage you to [continue] these ambitions."
Gribble was sentenced to a total of three years jail with 272 days already served in custody.
He will be eligible for parole after two years.
