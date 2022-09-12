The Courier

Man sentenced in the County Court for 2021 Redan home invasion

September 12 2022
Joshua Gribble, 27, has been senetnced in the County Court for aggravated burglary, common assault and intentionally causing injury following a Redan home invasion in 2021.

A Saturday night came to a violent end for one Redan family when a man "off his nut on alcohol and drugs" entered the home through an unlocked door and slashed one man in the neck.

