Cayden Darge wonders why he does it - then he remembers the next day's date: September 11.
The Ballarat Fire Brigade volunteer completed Saturday's Melbourne Firefighter Stairclimb, conquering 28-storeys of the Crown Metropol in full protective and breathing gear in an impressive 6-minutes, 17-seconds.
"The oxygen tank, the wool coat, the pants, the helmet - all up it weighs 25kg," the third lieutenant said.
"I made it in the fastest time of the group from Ballarat - not that it even matters.
"We do it for the cause.
"Some people really push themselves. Some walk the whole way. It's all for mental health."
Of the nine stairclimbs held so far - which honours the 343 firefighters lost on September 11, 2001 - this is Mr Darge's seventh.
He was completing the feat in memory of Francis Esposito who only joined the New York Fire Department two years before the World Trade Centre collapsed.
In Australia, the annual event is a fundraiser for Lifeline, the Triple Zero Foundation and Fortem - a charity helping first responders and their families.
"I've been using the stair machines at the gym but they're nothing at all like the real thing," Mr Darge said.
"Usually when I get to level 13, I think: 'Why do I keep doing this? Why do I keep coming back?'
"Well it's all for the cause and it means a lot for me.
"I've seen a few people suffer because of the issues that come with this job.
"It's close to home.
"In our team, we've all experienced the ramifications of the job - and it's good to raise money for the people who need it."
Mr Darge's group included volunteers Liam Wright, Liam Ryan, first-time stairclimber Clancy Purdie as well as 4th lieutenant Tarryn Harris - and between them they raised almost $2500.
"The second biggest fundraiser on the day was actually a dog," he said.
"She was a labrador - I gave her a pat on the way up."
Ember the Service Dog was part of the Portland FRV team and raised more than $15,000.
Nine members of the Wendouree Fire Brigade and four from Ararat were also among the 600 firefighters who stepped up.
Mr Darge said everyone stood stood for a minute silence at ground level before heading up one-by-one.
The CFA said around half-a-million dollars was raised for mental health services.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
