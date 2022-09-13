Ex-Sovereign Hill actor sentenced for 'truly abhorrent' child abuse material

A former Sovereign Hill volunteer who was found with thousands of "abhorrent" child abuse materials has escaped jail time.
Upwards of 70,000 photos or videos found on devices owned by Cameron Tougher, 33, could not be classified due to the sheer amount after they were uncovered by police in August last year.
Defence for Tougher, lawyer James Gilfillan, told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday the accused had not looked at a majority of the files, though he did view some material involving 14 to 17 year old children.
"He was quite appalled," Mr Gilfillan said.
"He accepts he was legally in possession of that material at the time of his arrest.
"He is adamant he is not attracted to underage people."
Tougher, who had previously been employed on a voluntary basis at Sovereign Hill, was arrested and charged with knowingly possessing, distributing, and accessing child abuse material after Ballarat police executed a search warrant at his home last year following a tip off from South Australian authorities, who were investigating a paedophile ring in their state.
The search of the accused's Wendouree home found a number of mobile phones, a memory card, hard drive, two USBs, a video recorder, camera, laptop, and a bag of children's underwear.
Tougher's devices were examined and were found to contain photos and videos which included adult men engaging in sexual acts with very young children through to teenagers.
Police also found a number of images of an 11-year-old boy in various states of undress at Tougher's home.
He was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station, where he was interviewed and told police the boy was an associate's nephew and he planned to set up a recording while the boy was using the bathroom.
There are no allegations any of Tougher's offending took place at Sovereign Hill.
Mr Gilfillan said Tougher initially thought the chats he joined were for gay men and his actions receiving and sending the child abuse material stemmed from a desire to be accepted.
"Mr Tougher has had a difficult upbringing ... he found it quite difficult at school to make friends in relation to his perceived sexual identity," the defence said.
"As a result of his difficult formative years he ... suffers from low self esteem, low self confidence and a poor sense of identity."
But Magistrate Ron Saines questioned this defence, raising concerns about a psychologist's report which noted Tougher said he was not a paedophile as it was contrary to statements the accused had made to police.
"The facts that are already before the court indicate he said ... 'how good is my current job, I'm working with school children' ... which are really quite contrary to admissions your client made to [the psychologist]," Mr Saines said.
Mr Gilfillan replied: "It's a matter of the underlying motivation why he engaged in those very troubling behaviours".
"It's a question of whether he was engaging in the behaviours for his own psycho-sexual [pleasure] ... or as a result of Mr Tougher's history of issues of constantly trying to appease people," the defence said.
"I do push [the psychologist's report] that Mr Tougher's behaviour stems from a chronic desire to be accepted."
The court heard Tougher had previously made admissions to being a paedophile, including, "a pedo at a theme park, best combo ever," and, "I've got to do a school tour, I get to see boys in cute, hot period costumes".
Magistrate Saines described the industry that produces child abuse material as "the backdrop" of Tougher's offending.
A majority of files found on the accused's devices were classed in catergory one or two; the highest levels in the legal grading system of child abuse materials.
"Grade one is the most serious, category two is less serious but nevertheless involves content involving the sexual abuse of children ... toddlers and similar being [abused] for commercial purposes ... for devious conduct in first world countries ... mostly created in third world countries where the dignity of children [is sold]," the magistrate said.
"This is truly abhorrent activity driven by availability of ready consumers as you were.
"Across all of the phones and devices there was so much, such a large quantity, of category one and category two material, that it was too much for police to categorise."
A statement issued by Sovereign Hill in August said Tougher had undergone a Working with Children check before volunteering.
"Sovereign Hill has been alerted that a person who briefly volunteered at the outdoor museum some years ago has appeared in court," the statement said.
"There is no suggestion that any of these alleged offences occurred at Sovereign Hill.
"The person had passed a Working with Children check before starting at Sovereign Hill which is a requirement for all staff and volunteers.
"The safety and the well-being of all our customers and team remains our first priority."
Tougher was sentenced to a community corrections order for two years and six months with obligations to engage in mental health and treatment programs.
He was ordered to complete 250 hours of community work, of which 50 hours could be credited for treatment.
Tougher was placed on the sex offender register for life.
