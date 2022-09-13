The Courier

Ex-Sovereign Hill volunteer found with child abuse material sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:00am
Ex-Sovereign Hill actor sentenced for 'truly abhorrent' child abuse material

A former Sovereign Hill volunteer who was found with thousands of "abhorrent" child abuse materials has escaped jail time.

Local News

