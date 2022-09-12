Snapshot reveals longer jail terms for murder, sex offences

A report from the state's independent Sentencing Advisory Council, analysing 20 years of court data, revealed offenders are now more likely to be sent to jail, and for longer sentences.
The report, Long-Term Sentencing Trends in Victoria, looked at data for homicides, serious violent offences, serious drug offences like trafficking and cultivation, and serious sex offences, including those involving children.
It found the number of serious offences being sentenced in Victoria is falling each year, but a greater proportion of offences are being sentenced to prison.
In a media release, the council noted the imprisonment rate for cultivating a commercial quantity of narcotic plants has increased steadily from 67 per cent in 2003 to almost 100 per cent over the last five years.
The sentences are also longer - murder, for example, has increased from an average sentence of 19.5 years in 2002, to 24.5 years in 2020.
While the state's population is increasing, council chair Emeritus Professor Arie Freiberg said in a statement Victoria's prison population had "more than doubled" in recent years.
"The findings of this new report suggest there is also another explanation: people are spending longer in prison for serious offences," he said.
"This is almost certainly because courts are responding to a raft of legislative reforms as well as changing community attitudes."
The full report is available online.
