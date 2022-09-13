The Courier

Regional media and the need to fight for public's interest

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
Matthew Ricketson

RESPECTED media commentator Matthew Ricketson is set to headline a special Ballarat event delving into the vital role of the national broadcaster in a highly competitive news landscape.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

