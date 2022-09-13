Regional media and the need to fight for public's interest

RESPECTED media commentator Matthew Ricketson is set to headline a special Ballarat event delving into the vital role of the national broadcaster in a highly competitive news landscape.
Mr Ricketson will speak as a guest of ABC Friends of Ballarat in conversation with The Courier editor Eugene Duffy at Ballarat Library on Wednesday evening to explore the increasing difficulty for journalists to hold governments and large institutions to account.
ABC Friends of Ballarat's David MacPhail said he national broadcaster was a critical fourth pillar in Australian democracy and every small town deserved to have their public interests upheld - particularly amid a world of "alternate truths". But, too often, many councils and courthouses across the nation were operating without media scrutiny.
"There are three important things we need to consider: funding, governance and the relationships between the government and ABC," Mr MacPhail said.
"If funding wasn't a problem, journalists could go about their work without looking over their shoulders - journalists could do their job and courts and local governments would be covered.
"For governance, if board members were appointed at an arms length, there would be less intrusion. If government respected the critical role of the ABC then the board and the whole organisation would ensure space is freed up to do the work the nation needs from them....this is also the time and energy to be at a site on a moment's notice for fire or flood or other emergencies."
The event is the final in an ABC Friends of Ballarat series to mark the ABC's 90th anniversary. Mr MacPhail said it was encouraging to hear young people also passionately argue the ABC's important role in democracy for school debating finals at the town hall as part of the celebratory series.
Who Needs the ABC event, featuring Mr Ricketson, is at the Ballarat Library on Wednesday from 5pm.Tickets are free: humanitix.com.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.