GRAMPIANS Health has confirmed it is working to minimise disruption for patients with an extra day's public holiday declared as a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement to media, the health organisation, which includes Ballarat Base Hospital, made clear it was working through plans to ensure "people's care continues to be progressed, as required, for the additional public holiday.
Further details would be communicated to staff and patients when finalised.
Scheduling for elective surgeries on the public holiday remains under review.
Patient prioritisation was made by clinicians on a case-by-case basis. This included surgeries and appointments.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday the national holiday would be on September 22, which in Victoria lies the day before the state's AFL Grand Final public holiday.
Victoria is already months into a statewide $1.5 billion catch-up plan to boost elective surgery by a quarter after two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and impacts.
