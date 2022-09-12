The Courier

QUEEN MEMORIAL PUBLIC HOLIDAY: Ballarat Base Hospital monitors elective surgery

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:50am
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital's elective surgeries are likely to be scaled back with the extra day public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II next week.

GRAMPIANS Health has confirmed it is working to minimise disruption for patients with an extra day's public holiday declared as a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

