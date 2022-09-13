Henderson medallist Brett Bewley is looking forward to returning to his boyhood club next season, having recaptured his love for football with the Devils this year.
Bewley capped off his sensational season at Darley by winning the Henderson Medal on Monday night, but the 27-year-old hopes it is just the beginning of a successful era for Darley.
"There's really exciting times ahead. We played a lot of under-19 players this year and I'm super impressed with the direction the club is heading," Bewley said.
The former Docker returned to Darley this year, and looks set to continue on for the Devils next season as he hopes to join his father as a premiership player for the Devils.
"I have no plans on going anywhere else. I feel like I owe the club in terms of what they've provided me over the years. They've been really supportive of me as a person and I love the place," Bewley said.
"Dad was a premiership player at the club and my little brother plays at the club and I've never had the chance to play with him before which was a really big driving factor to come home."
Bewley had the opportunity to play VFL this year, but admitted he was more excited in his talks with Darley than those with VFL clubs.
"It's a way of giving back and coming back and being around familiar faces, I felt like I could make a difference at the club. Darley played a big part in shaping who I am today," he said.
"I wanted to be able to come home after work and spend time with my family. After dedicating a lot of my life to playing footy and trying to chase your dream I was kind of a bit fried from it all."
Bewley's impact saw the Devils recover from a winless 2021 to falling just one game shy of a preliminary final appearance this season.
The midfielder credited the success of the club to Devils coach Dan Jordan, with Jordan's signing sealing the deal in Bewley's return to Darley.
"He is a great coach and has allowed me to play with some freedom that I haven't had which I've really enjoyed. I can't thank him enough," Bewley said.
"He's helped my find my love for the game again at the same level that I had when I was a kid."
Bewley said winning the Henderson Medal was a "proud achievement", as the Devils gun finished 13 votes clear of a three-way tie for second.
Jordan Johnston, Jack Walker and Lachie George all polled 16 votes.
Bewley joins Darley players in Shane Kennedy (2015), Jake Edwards (2013) and Shayne Ward (1999) as Henderson medallists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.