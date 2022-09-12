Ballarat Police are expected to charge two men after they were allegedly located with imitation handguns.
Investigators were called after reports someone was allegedly discharging a firearm in a car in the Delacombe Town Centre at 1.40pm on Saturday.
Police intercepted a blue Holden Barina in Sturt Street, Ballarat and allegedly found three imitation handguns.
An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both of Smythesdale, are expected to be charged on summons with possessing imitation firearms.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
