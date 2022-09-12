Every thrifty shopper knows the joy of uncovering a gem while trawling the racks, and for Ballarat's second-hand lovers it's a moment within reach this weekend as two pre-loved clothing markets return to the city.
Reworn Market, on Friday evening, was founded by sister-in-laws Rochelle Tournier-Jarvis and Jacqui Jarvis, who said it's not uncommon for people to find a special piece among the stalls.
"We lived in London together for three years and we lived near the Portobello Road Markets and I always wanted this waterfall rabbit fur vest I never bought because we were poor Aussie backpackers," Ms Jarvis said.
"At one of our markets I found one nearly identical to the one that I'd been wanting [for] 15 years. I finally got my rabbit fur vest. That was pretty special."
The pair began Reworn Market earlier this year in the hope to encourage more sustainable buying habits in the community and to give people the chance to clear their wardrobes out post-lockdown in an environmentally friendly way.
According to a 2021 report by the World Economic Forum, Australians are one of the highest consumers of textiles per person in the world, acquiring an average 27 kilograms of textiles per person every year, throwing out about 23kgs to landfill.
"When you look at stats like that, you know landfill at any level is becoming problematic," Ms Tournier-Jarvis said.
"I'm guilty in the past throwing away things that probably were okay but were just out of fashion or something else so this way it gives clothes that second chance and saves them from landfill because I think people don't realise how long it takes for clothes to break down.
"This is a way you can try it on. You see the quality of it. It's all there in front of you."
Reworn Market's twilight market will open from 6pm Friday 16 September at The Western Hotel, 1221 Sturt St, Ballarat West.
On Saturday, community hub Barkly Square will host the Ballarat Wholefoods Op Shop market. Founder Wendy Aston said the event was about community connection and changing mindsets.
"It's part of our ethos of Wholefoods, you know, you're saving on packaging and this and that and recycling - it's an extension of that," Ms Aston said.
"We just want to get people's minds to change with what they're wearing, they don't have to pay full price for things and can recycle."
Not only this, Ms Aston said the Wholefoods market was a place to share knowledge about caring for items people already owned to make them last longer.
"So you're seeing now people say, 'I've never recycled clothing' or 'I've never known how to patch this up' so that's all part of it," she said. "They're coming here and they're talking about [mending clothes] and it's just amazing seeing people mix again for lots of good reasons."
Neighbouring cafe Pot of Courage will be open serving coffee and food on the day.
Ballarat Wholefoods Collective Op Shop is open from 10am on Saturday 17 September at 25-39 Barkly St, Ballarat East.
