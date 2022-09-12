The Courier
What's on

Reworn Market and Ballarat Wholefoods Collective Op Shop are back selling secondhand wares this weekend

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:31am, first published September 12 2022 - 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Tournier-Jarvis (left) and Jacqui Jarvis of Reworn Market. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Every thrifty shopper knows the joy of uncovering a gem while trawling the racks, and for Ballarat's second-hand lovers it's a moment within reach this weekend as two pre-loved clothing markets return to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.