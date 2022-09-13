All charges against Buninyong cafe dropped

All charges have been dropped against a company accused of flouting COVID safety rules during lockdown.
Barmana Pty Ltd, understood to be operating the Chocolatto cafe in Buninyong according to ASIC documents, faced two charges of failing to have a COVIDsafe plan in place, and one charge of failing to display QR code signage from August and October 2021.
At a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, all three charges were dropped following an application from the Department of Justice and Community Safety.
IN THE NEWS
Judicial Registrar Michael Bolte approved the application.
"The charges are struck out and withdrawn at the request of the prosecution," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.